Health

COVID-19: 5 new cases as New Brunswickers urged to book second vaccine dose

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses eager to welcome more people with N.B.’s loosened restrictions' Businesses eager to welcome more people with N.B.’s loosened restrictions
WATCH: There is optimism in the hard-hit tourism sector as New Brunswick moves forward with its COVID-19 recovery plan.

There are five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Two of them are in Zone 2, the Saint John region, and involve two people in their 40s. One is related to travel and the other is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The other three are in Zone 3, the Fredericton region. They are a person in the 19-and-under age group, a person in their 30s and a person aged 90 or older. They are all close contacts of previously reported cases.

Read more: ‘Extremely exciting’: N.B. businesses hoping for influx of people with loosened restrictions

There are now 55 active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care. Labs conducted 708 tests on Friday.

Second dose eligibility expands

In a release, the province urged eligible people to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

People in New Brunswick who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before May 15 can now book an appointment for their second dose.

Eligibility for second dose appointments will be extended to everyone starting on Monday, if at least 28 days have passed since a person’s first dose.

Read more: mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be 2nd dose after AstraZeneca shot: NACI

The province said people who have received Moderna or Pfizer for their first dose can book an appointment for either vaccine for the second. If someone received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose and are under the age of 55, it’s recommended they receive an mRNA vaccine for their second, unless informed otherwise.

Click to play video: 'How AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines differ between countries' How AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines differ between countries
How AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines differ between countries

Those who received AstraZeneca and are 55 or older can get either a second dose or AstraZeneca.

“People who have received two doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization,” the release said.

In New Brunswick, 76.1 per cent of eligible people aged 12 and up have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 17.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

