Politics

Canada election: Vancouver Kingsway

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:58 am
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Kingsway. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Kingsway. Elections Canada

Vancouver Kingsway is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, running west to east from Main Street to Boundary Road.

New Democrat Don Davies has represented the riding since 2008.

In 2019, he won a fourth consecutive term with 48.9 per cent of the vote, besting Liberal candidate and former television broadcaster Tamara Taggart and Conservative hopeful Helen Quan.

Before Davies’ run launched in 2008, the Liberals had ruled the seat in four straight elections, starting in 1997.

Immigrants make up about half of this riding’s population with large groups originating from China, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

