Canada election: Vancouver Kingsway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver Kingsway is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, running west to east from Main Street to Boundary Road.

New Democrat Don Davies has represented the riding since 2008.

In 2019, he won a fourth consecutive term with 48.9 per cent of the vote, besting Liberal candidate and former television broadcaster Tamara Taggart and Conservative hopeful Helen Quan.

Before Davies’ run launched in 2008, the Liberals had ruled the seat in four straight elections, starting in 1997.

Immigrants make up about half of this riding’s population with large groups originating from China, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Advertisement