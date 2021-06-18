Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police looking for missing 14-year-old

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 6:33 pm
Winnipeg police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since June 4.

Dakota Traverse is believed to be in or around the Dufferin Industrial area of Winnipeg.

Traverse is described as a male with black short hair, brown eyes, a thin build, and five-foot-seven in height. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black and red runners.

Police are concerned for Traverse’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

 

