Winnipeg police looking for missing 14-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since June 4.

Dakota Traverse is believed to be in or around the Dufferin Industrial area of Winnipeg.

Traverse is described as a male with black short hair, brown eyes, a thin build, and five-foot-seven in height. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black and red runners.

Police are concerned for Traverse’s well-being and are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts to call the WPS missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Advertisement