Kelowna man, 44, arrested, facing charges of armed robbery, flight from police: RCMP

A Kelowna man was arrested and is facing “a slew of alleged offences” spanning the Central and North Okanagan, say police.

The charges include robbery with a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

RCMP say they stem from a reported robbery in Coldstream on Wednesday night, where two people inside their vehicle were approached by an unknown man who then pointed a handgun at them.

“The suspect reportedly forced the pair out of the vehicle, took a number of personal items and allegedly stole their vehicle,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said of the 11:30 p.m. incident at Kalamalka Lake lookout.

A bystander was helping the two victims when officers arrived.

“The suspect fled southbound on Highway 97 and prior to leaving the scene, the suspect allegedly set fire to the sport utility vehicle he had arrived in,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

Then, just after midnight, Kelowna RCMP were notified that the stolen vehicle was reported to be in the Rutland area. Officers located the vehicle southbound on Glenmore Road.

“The suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed when an officer attempted to stop it,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The Camaro was located, abandoned on Highpointe Drive a short time later.”

Police say officers began immediately searching for the suspect. An imitation handgun was found, with the suspect located and arrested without incident several blocks away.

They added the 44-year-old Kelowna man was being held in custody for a court appearance, and that the investigation is being sent to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

