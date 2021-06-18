‘Murdoch Mysteries’ returns to film scenes in Peterborough next week

Send this page to someone via email

Detective William Murdoch will be sleuthing on the streets of Peterborough once again as the popular TV show Murdoch Mysteries returns to film.

According to production company Shaftesbury, a crew will be in the city on June 22 to 24 for filming for Season 15 of the CBC show, which takes place in 1890s Toronto, where a detective uses creative forensic techniques to solve gruesome murders.

A film crew will arrive on June 22 for preparation and then filming of scenes will take place at the exterior and interior of 565 Water St. The home currently houses two businesses.

Shafesbury says the filming will take place between 7 a.m. June 23 and 2 a.m. on June 24. Production work is expected to wrap up on June 24.

The company is advising the public and businesses that its production vehicles and film equipment will be stored at George Street North between Dublin and McDonnel streets and at London Street between George Street North and Water Street.

Production will follow COVID-19 provincial protocols for the film and television industry and additional safety measures will be implemented in co-ordination with the City of Peterborough and Peterborough Public Health.

Previous scenes for episodes have been filmed in Peterborough, including at The Mount Community Centre on Monaghan Road, which was used in Season 9, Episode 15, House of Industry, while Hunter Street was transformed into a street in Buffalo, N.Y., in Season 9, Episode 17, From Buffalo with Love.

Global News has reached out to Shaftesbury for more details.

— More to come.

