‘Murdoch Mysteries’ to film in Kingston, Ont. again next week

It seems detective William Murdoch will once again be roaming Kingston, Ont., streets, the city’s film office has confirmed.

Alex Jansen, Kingston film commissioner, said Friday that setup in Kingston for two upcoming Season 15 episodes of Murdoch Mysteries will begin Monday and filming will run from Tuesday to Friday in various downtown locations, such as in and around Spring Market Square, and in B&Bs in the historic Sydenham neighbourhood.

Last time Murdoch Mysteries came to town, the show invited crowds of people to both participate in the show and meet the cast. Jansen said 500 people showed up to the shoot in September 2019.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Jansen said the city and production are asking people to stay away from filming locations this time around.

Jansen noted that all production has been pre-approved by the province and KFL&A Public Health, and extra precautions like N95 masking and testing several times a week will be part of next week’s shoot to keep the crew and locals safe. Only the on-screen talent will be allowed to be without a mask while shooting, Jansen said.

Jansen noted that this shoot is one of many “high-level productions” that are coming to Kingston to film. Just recently, Amazon Prime’s Reacher came to film in town. Jansen said the crew had to rent 600 hotel rooms for the production.

A Paramount series, The Mayor of Kingstown, will also film in the city within the next few months.