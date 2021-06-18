Menu

Fire

Fire rips through porch of Townsend Street townhouse in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 9:16 am
Click to play video: 'Fire rips through porch of Townsend Street home in Peterborough' Fire rips through porch of Townsend Street home in Peterborough
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire destroyed a porch at a Townsend St. townhouse Thursday evening.

No injuries were reported following a fire on the porch of a townhouse in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a porch fire on Townsend Street.

According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, crews found a fully involved fire but extinguished the blaze before it spread. The area between Rubidge and Stewart streets was closed while crews were at the scene.

Read more: Fire tears through boarded up home at Dalhousie and Stewart streets in Peterborough

“Fire had spread inside the home but was quickly contained by firefighters,” he said.

Two occupants managed to get out safely, he said.

Reid noted there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Damage is estimated at $20,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

