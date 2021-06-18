Fire rips through porch of Townsend Street townhouse in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a fire on the porch of a townhouse in Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 9 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a porch fire on Townsend Street.

According to platoon chief Stephen Reid, crews found a fully involved fire but extinguished the blaze before it spread. The area between Rubidge and Stewart streets was closed while crews were at the scene.

“Fire had spread inside the home but was quickly contained by firefighters,” he said.

Two occupants managed to get out safely, he said.

Reid noted there were working smoke alarms in the home.

Damage is estimated at $20,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.