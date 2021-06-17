Two charged with mischief in alleged racist incident at Richmond, B.C. café

A man and woman are facing mischief charges after an alleged racist incident at a coffee shop in Richmond in March.
A portion of the incident, which happened March 29 at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Richmond, was captured on security video.
According to the café’s manager, the pair sat at a table and chairs in an area where they weren’t allowed.
When she asked them to move, the situation escalated — with the man pouring coffee on the ground, and the woman pouring coffee on the manager, she said.
The couple then allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at the manager as they left.
Video shared with Global News appears to show a man pouring a drink on the café floor and a woman hurling a partially empty cup at an employee.
Cellphone video recorded by the manager outside the café captures a man saying “F—– Chinese” as he gets in his car to leave.
Read more: 43% of Asians in B.C. experienced racism in the last year, 87% say it’s getting worse: Poll
Richmond RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume are now each facing a charge of mischief.
RCMP are asking anyone who has been the victim of a hate incident or who has witnessed one to call 911 if the incident is still in progress, or their local non-emergency police line otherwise.
