Two charged with mischief in alleged racist incident at Richmond, B.C. café

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman are facing mischief charges after an alleged racist incident at a coffee shop in Richmond in March.

A portion of the incident, which happened March 29 at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Richmond, was captured on security video.

According to the café’s manager, the pair sat at a table and chairs in an area where they weren’t allowed.

When she asked them to move, the situation escalated — with the man pouring coffee on the ground, and the woman pouring coffee on the manager, she said.

4:44 Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate – Jun 8, 2021

The couple then allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at the manager as they left.

Story continues below advertisement

Video shared with Global News appears to show a man pouring a drink on the café floor and a woman hurling a partially empty cup at an employee.

Cellphone video recorded by the manager outside the café captures a man saying “F—– Chinese” as he gets in his car to leave.

Richmond RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume are now each facing a charge of mischief.

RCMP are asking anyone who has been the victim of a hate incident or who has witnessed one to call 911 if the incident is still in progress, or their local non-emergency police line otherwise.