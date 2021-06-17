Menu

Crime

Two charged with mischief in alleged racist incident at Richmond, B.C. café

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 8:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident' Anti-asian slurs caught on camera in Richmond coffee shop incident
(March 31) Richmond RCMP are investigating after a coffee shop employee recorded an outburst between her and two customers. She says she only asked them to respect COVID-19 protocols but instead they lashed out. Nadia Stewart reports. – Mar 31, 2021

A man and woman are facing mischief charges after an alleged racist incident at a coffee shop in Richmond in March.

A portion of the incident, which happened March 29 at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in Richmond, was captured on security video.

Read more: Hidden Hate: Exposing the roots of anti-Asian racism in Canada

According to the café’s manager, the pair sat at a table and chairs in an area where they weren’t allowed.

When she asked them to move, the situation escalated — with the man pouring coffee on the ground, and the woman pouring coffee on the manager, she said.

Click to play video: 'Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate' Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate
Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate – Jun 8, 2021

The couple then allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs at the manager as they left.

Video shared with Global News appears to show a man pouring a drink on the café floor and a woman hurling a partially empty cup at an employee.

Cellphone video recorded by the manager outside the café captures a man saying  “F—– Chinese” as he gets in his car to leave.

Read more: 43% of Asians in B.C. experienced racism in the last year, 87% say it’s getting worse: Poll

Richmond RCMP said Astrid Maria Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthaume are now each facing a charge of mischief.

RCMP are asking anyone who has been the victim of a hate incident or who has witnessed one to call 911 if the incident is still in progress, or their local non-emergency police line otherwise.

Racism taganti-Asian racism tagAsian Racism tagRichmond assault tagrichmond racist tagrichmond cafe tagrichmond racism tag

