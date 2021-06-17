Menu

Crime

Police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in Estevan, Sask. man’s death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 7:06 pm
Angelo Galido was found dead in his home in Estevan on June 7. View image in full screen
Angelo Galido was found dead in his home in Estevan on June 7. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied Photo

An Estevan, Sask., man faces one count of second-degree murder after an investigation between the RCMP and multiple police forces.

The charge comes after 55-year-old Angelo Galido, also from Estevan, was found dead in his home on June 7 after not showing up to work. Galido was reported missing earlier in the evening as it was unusual of him to miss work.

An “extensive investigation” between the RCMP Major Crime Unit North, Estevan Police Service, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Section, Airdrie RCMP General Investigation Sections and the Calgary police service resulted in the arrest of Gurwinder Singh Toor.

Toor, 41, and Galido were known to each other, RCMP say.

Toor was found at a business on Barlow Trail in Calgary on Wednesday and arrested by police.

He appeared in court in Airdrie, Alta., on Thursday and is set to appear in Estevan Provincial Court on Monday morning.

“The charges laid in this multi-jurisdictional file is the result of extensive collaboration between many police services and units – from the RCMP in two provinces, Estevan and Calgary Police Services,” said Supt. Vince Foy, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit North.

“When investigative files cross provincial borders, it’s through these critical collaborative efforts that an investigation comes together. The arrest and charges laid speaks to the extensive work of all involved partners bringing a multitude of experiences, tools and expertise. We thank them for their assistance.”

“Our thoughts continue to be with Mr. Galido’s family,” the RCMP statement read.

RCMP added that other aspects of the investigation will be brought up as part of related court proceedings.

