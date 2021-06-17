Menu

Canada

Province approves city’s plan for targeted dredging of Chedoke Creek

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 17, 2021 4:09 pm
The City of Hamilton has received Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) approval to implement its remediation work plan for targeted dredging in Chedoke Creek. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton has received Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) approval to implement its remediation work plan for targeted dredging in Chedoke Creek. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Targeted dredging can begin in Chedoke Creek.

The City of Hamilton says it has received provincial approval to implement its “remediation workplan” for the waterway.

The dredging, ordered by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, follows the spill of 24 billion litres of sewage and untreated wastewater into the creek from a partially opened gate on a combined sewage overflow (CSO) tank between 2014 and 2018.

A drone was used by the city this spring to identify areas where dredging is most appropriate.

Ministry approval of the work plan also asks the city to implement short-term measures to ensure conditions in the creek are not worsened by a hot, dry summer.

Those measures could include small-scale aeration systems, floating algal and vegetated mats and the harvesting of decaying vegetation around lower Chedoke Creek and Princess Point.

The city says its project team will work on implementing those measures as quickly as possible.

City of Hamilton tagchedoke creek tagCootes Paradise tagOntario Ministry of the Environment tagChedoke Creek dredging tagChedoke Creek sewage tagHamilton combined sewage overflow tagHamilton CSO tanks tag

