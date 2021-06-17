mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be 2nd dose after AstraZeneca shot: NACI

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) updated its guidance, now recommending that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are the preferred second doses for those who took AstraZeneca as their first.

The change was announced during a press conference on Thursday by Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

“An mRNA vaccine should now be offered as the second dose for individuals who received a first dose of AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD vaccine,” said Tam, who was also joined by several other public health officials in charge of the country’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout.

Tam said that current evidence pointed at a “better immune response” when a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was followed by either Pfizer or Moderna.

“I wish to emphasize that people who received two doses of AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine should rest assured that the vaccine they received provides good protection against infection, and very good protection against severe disease and hospitalization.”

The new guidance also recommended that mRNA vaccines should be offered to start a vaccine series, unless contraindicated, as well as changes to interchangeability between those shots.

Earlier this month, NACI said the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be mixed and matched safely, though Tam on Thursday appeared to have announced a reversal to that guidance.

According to her, the advisory committee now recommends that anyone who received an mRNA vaccine as their first dose should opt for the same as their second.

Tam said however that if the same mRNA vaccine wasn’t available for the second dose, another one could be considered and “should be offered” to complete the series.

