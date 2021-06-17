SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be 2nd dose after AstraZeneca shot: NACI

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video: 'NACI recommends Pfizzer of Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot' NACI recommends Pfizzer of Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot
WATCH ABOVE: NACI recommends Pfizzer of Moderna for people who received AstraZeneca as first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) updated its guidance, now recommending that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are the preferred second doses for those who took AstraZeneca as their first.

Read more: NACI recommends mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

The change was announced during a press conference on Thursday by Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.

“An mRNA vaccine should now be offered as the second dose for individuals who received a first dose of AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD vaccine,” said Tam, who was also joined by several other public health officials in charge of the country’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout.

Tam said that current evidence pointed at a “better immune response” when a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was followed by either Pfizer or Moderna.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'NACI approves vaccine mixing' NACI approves vaccine mixing
NACI approves vaccine mixing – Jun 1, 2021

“I wish to emphasize that people who received two doses of AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine should rest assured that the vaccine they received provides good protection against infection, and very good protection against severe disease and hospitalization.”

Trending Stories

The new guidance also recommended that mRNA vaccines should be offered to start a vaccine series, unless contraindicated, as well as changes to interchangeability between those shots.

Read more: Experts fear AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine wastage after NACI recommends mixing doses

Earlier this month, NACI said the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be mixed and matched safely, though Tam on Thursday appeared to have announced a reversal to that guidance.

According to her, the advisory committee now recommends that anyone who received an mRNA vaccine as their first dose should opt for the same as their second.

Story continues below advertisement

Tam said however that if the same mRNA vaccine wasn’t available for the second dose, another one could be considered and “should be offered” to complete the series.

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagVaccine tagcovid vaccine tagAstraZeneca tagCOVID news tagnaci tagPHAC tagcanada covid tagcovid-19 canada news tagCOVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca tagcovid-19 vaccine naci tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers