London police identify deceased in SoHo neighbourhood suspicious death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified Benjamin Moishe Van Eck, 40, of London, as the deceased in a suspicious death investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by members of the London Police’s major crime section and the Regional Coroner’s Office.

On June 9, Police were called to the scene at the southernmost end of Colborne Street, where it and Nelson Street join next to the former South Street hospital grounds, around 6:50 a.m.

Officers found the 40-year-old’s body south of the roadway and in the grass.

An autopsy was performed last week, but a reason for his death has not yet been determined.

Story continues below advertisement

Details remain limited about the investigation.

Anyone with information about Van Eck’s activities and whereabouts leading up to his death can contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).