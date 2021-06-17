Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London police identify deceased in SoHo neighbourhood suspicious death investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 12:08 pm
Police tape and evidence markers near Colborne and Grey streets, several blocks north from where officers located the body of a deceased male Wednesday morning. The death is being viewed as suspicious. View image in full screen
Police tape and evidence markers near Colborne and Grey streets, several blocks north from where officers located the body of a deceased male Wednesday morning. The death is being viewed as suspicious. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

Police have identified Benjamin Moishe Van Eck, 40, of London, as the deceased in a suspicious death investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation by members of the London Police’s major crime section and the Regional Coroner’s Office.

On June 9, Police were called to the scene at the southernmost end of Colborne Street, where it and Nelson Street join next to the former South Street hospital grounds, around 6:50 a.m.

Read more: Suspicious death probe launched after body found near SoHo intersection: London, Ont. police

Officers found the 40-year-old’s body south of the roadway and in the grass.

An autopsy was performed last week, but a reason for his death has not yet been determined.

Story continues below advertisement

Details remain limited about the investigation.

Anyone with information about Van Eck’s activities and whereabouts leading up to his death can contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagMajor Crime Section tagSuspicous death tagRegional Coroners Office tagSoHo neighbourhood tagVenjamin Moishe Van Eck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers