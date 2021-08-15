SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election: Victoria

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Victoria. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Victoria. Elections Canada

The riding of Victoria is on Vancouver Island, and comprises the City of Victoria, the District of Oak Bay and part of the District of Saanich.

NDP MP Murray Rankin was elected in the 2012 byelection and won again in 2015.

He decided to retire in 2019, but the New Democrats held the seat when city councillor Laurel Collins snagged 33.2 per cent of the vote, edging out the Greens’ Racelle Kooy.

Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

