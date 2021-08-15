Canada election: Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Victoria is on Vancouver Island, and comprises the City of Victoria, the District of Oak Bay and part of the District of Saanich.

NDP MP Murray Rankin was elected in the 2012 byelection and won again in 2015.

He decided to retire in 2019, but the New Democrats held the seat when city councillor Laurel Collins snagged 33.2 per cent of the vote, edging out the Greens’ Racelle Kooy.

