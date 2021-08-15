SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Surrey Centre

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Federal riding of Surrey Centre. View image in full screen
Federal riding of Surrey Centre. Elections Canada

The riding of Surrey Centre is one of five federal electoral districts that covers the City of Surrey.

Randeep Sarai of the Liberal party has been MP since 2015. He won again in 2019 with 37.4 per cent of the vote.

The NDP’s Sarjit Singh Saran came second, while Conservative Tina Bains finished third.

After English, the most common mother tongue in this riding is Punjabi.

Immigrants make up 48 per cent of the population, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from India, Iraq and the Philippines.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

