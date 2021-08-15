Canada election: Surrey Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Surrey Centre is one of five federal electoral districts that covers the City of Surrey.

Randeep Sarai of the Liberal party has been MP since 2015. He won again in 2019 with 37.4 per cent of the vote.

The NDP’s Sarjit Singh Saran came second, while Conservative Tina Bains finished third.

After English, the most common mother tongue in this riding is Punjabi.

Immigrants make up 48 per cent of the population, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from India, Iraq and the Philippines.

