Quebec adds 161 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations keep going down

Quebec is reporting 161 new cases and one additional death attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The immunization rollout saw another 95,580 doses of the vaccine administered since the last report. So far, more than seven million shots have been given across the province.

Authorities say more than 79 per cent of those who are 12 and older have received one dose and 14.8 per cent have received two doses.

As of Thursday, adults who are 40 and older are also now able to bump up their appointment for their booster shot. Younger age groups will be able to do the same throughout the month.

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus continued to fall. There are 178 patients, a drop of 14 from the previous day.

Of them, there four fewer people in intensive care units for a total of 41.

When it comes to screening, the latest information available shows 24,686 tests were administered Tuesday.

The province’s case count stands at 373,531. The pandemic has killed 11,178 Quebecers to date.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, there have been 360,779 recoveries.

—with files from The Canadian Press