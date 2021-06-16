Biosolid composting proposal raises concerns with Peachland, B.C. residents

Send this page to someone via email

A community group in Peachland, B.C., is concerned that a proposed biosolid composting facility could be built on the old Brenda Mines site, near the district’s water supply source.

Biosolids is typically recycled organic matter which includes human sewage.

“We have concerns about effluent and runoff- and the proximity to that to our drinking water source,” said Alex Morrison, a Penticton Watershed Protection Alliance spokesperson.

“It takes place on a watershed, and we are looking for information on the risks there may or may not be to our water.”

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance said it’s not against the proposal at this time.

However, it has concerns, as they say the proposal reveals very little about the potential impacts on the surrounding land.

“It’s very opaque. We have no information, we just don’t know and that’s very frustrating,” said Morrison

“For some of us in the community, it’s a reason to be suspicious.”

Concerns center around the potential contamination of Peachland’s drinking water but the alliance is quick to point out that composting could have positive impacts, if done right.

“It might be a really good thing, everyone here has gardens and has a lot of yard waste,” said Morrison.

“If there is a way to utilize this facility for yard or kitchen waste that could be a good benefit for Peachlanders.”

It’s not the first time a biosolid composting facility has been proposed for Peachland.

“This proposal or a similar one has been before council, I think in 2014. And it was denied by Interior Health because they weren’t confident the plans were adequate enough to protect our water sources, ” Morrison told Global News on Wednesday.

Global News talked to Peachland residents about their thoughts on the proposal.

“I love the idea of recycling,” said Sylvia Peske, a Peachland resident.

“I come from Alberta where it’s really popular. And I feel like that’s one of the areas that B.C. lacks.”

“The biosolids will probably contain pharmaceuticals (within the) human feces. I am really against it,” said Laura Jaster, a Peachland resident.

The alliance will be hosting a community meeting.

They are inviting all Peachland residents to a special presentation on June 24, at the Little Schoolhouse.

Brenda Renewables has offered a statement in an email.

“Brenda Renewables understands these concerns and appreciates the opportunity to clarify that the project would not release any untreated wastewater. First, there is an existing wastewater treatment facility onsite to capture and treat any runoff liquid from the site. In terms of the new facilities proposed, the dewatering process that is applied to the outcoming material from the digester produces a press water that is stored in an onsite storage tank and then re-used to provide humidity for the composting and anaerobic digestion processes if needed. Any excess press water would be trucked offsite and treated at a waste water treatment plant.”

The District of Peachland was not available for interview in time for publication.