Peachland resident lands $25K lottery windfall

An Okanagan resident who won a small lottery windfall earlier this spring said his first goal was to help his dad.
Philip Chizmazia won $25,005.50 while playing Keno in Kamloops on March 27.
The Peachland resident was in Kamloops for work when he stopped in at 7-Eleven on Rogers Way to purchase a Keno ticket.
“I was watching the numbers on my phone and … counting the numbers as they came up,” he said. “It didn’t show the winning amount until the next day. I was in shock when I saw it!”
Trending Stories
Asked what it was like to win, Chizmazia said “Unbelievable! Is this right?”
Chizmazia said his plans include putting some of his prize towards a bathroom renovation for his dad.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments