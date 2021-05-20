Menu

Canada

Peachland resident lands $25K lottery windfall

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 1:50 pm
Philip Chizmazia of Peachland won $25,005.50 while playing Keno in Kamloops on March 27. View image in full screen
Philip Chizmazia of Peachland won $25,005.50 while playing Keno in Kamloops on March 27. B.C. Lottery Corp.

An Okanagan resident who won a small lottery windfall earlier this spring said his first goal was to help his dad.

Philip Chizmazia won $25,005.50 while playing Keno in Kamloops on March 27.

The Peachland resident was in Kamloops for work when he stopped in at 7-Eleven on Rogers Way to purchase a Keno ticket.

Read more: Quebec woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot, buys a new pair of glasses

“I was watching the numbers on my phone and … counting the numbers as they came up,” he said. “It didn’t show the winning amount until the next day. I was in shock when I saw it!”

Asked what it was like to win, Chizmazia said “Unbelievable! Is this right?”

Chizmazia said his plans include putting some of his prize towards a bathroom renovation for his dad.

Read more: Hamilton dad plans to buy real estate with $500K lottery win

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
