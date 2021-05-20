Peachland resident lands $25K lottery windfall

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan resident who won a small lottery windfall earlier this spring said his first goal was to help his dad.

Philip Chizmazia won $25,005.50 while playing Keno in Kamloops on March 27.

The Peachland resident was in Kamloops for work when he stopped in at 7-Eleven on Rogers Way to purchase a Keno ticket.

“I was watching the numbers on my phone and … counting the numbers as they came up,” he said. “It didn’t show the winning amount until the next day. I was in shock when I saw it!”

Asked what it was like to win, Chizmazia said “Unbelievable! Is this right?”

Chizmazia said his plans include putting some of his prize towards a bathroom renovation for his dad.