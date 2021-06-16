Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kanesatake grand chief welcomes Quebec’s openness in creating local police force

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 4:35 pm
Grand Chief Serge Simon, Mohawk Council of Kanesatake speaks at a Special Chiefs Assembly / Conference on Climate Change and the Environment in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 29, 2016. View image in full screen
Grand Chief Serge Simon, Mohawk Council of Kanesatake speaks at a Special Chiefs Assembly / Conference on Climate Change and the Environment in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 29, 2016. John Woods/The Canadian Press

The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake says it is pleased that Quebec is open to discussing the possibility of re-establishing an Indigenous police force to patrol the community northwest of Montreal.

The community has been without its own police force since 2004 and Quebec provincial police have patrolled the territory since 2005, but rarely venture within its boundaries.

Read more: Quebec government announces $18.6M over five years to improve Indigenous policing

Talk of re-establishing the force comes after a massive party in Kanesatake attracted thousands of people last weekend despite COVID-19 public health measures in place on gatherings.

Trending Stories

Premier François Legault told a news conference over the weekend he was open to honouring a longtime request from the Kanesatake grand chief for a local police unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon says today that last weekend’s event was only one example of an incident that needed a police response, and the priority is now to re-establish trust, stability and calm in the community.

Read more: Kanesatake land claims remain unresolved 30 years after Oka crisis

Kanesatake’s police force was dismantled in 2004 following internal disputes that escalated into violence as the residence of then-grand chief James Gabriel was burnt down.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Francois Legault tagSureté du Québec tagSQ tagMohawk Council of Kanesatake tagQuebec police forces tagIndigenous Policing tagGrand Chief Serge Otsi Simon tagIndigenous Police Force tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers