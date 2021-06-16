Menu

Canada

Wind gusts send stones falling from 27th floor of downtown Calgary building

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 2:04 pm
Firefighters were called to the 100 block of 13 Avenue Southwest on Wednesday, June 16 for reports pieces of rock had been crashing down onto the street and damaging vehicles. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to the 100 block of 13 Avenue Southwest on Wednesday, June 16 for reports pieces of rock had been crashing down onto the street and damaging vehicles. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department says no one was injured in a potentially deadly situation that unfolded as wind gusts picked up in the downtown core on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters arrived in the 100 block of 13 Avenue Southwest just after 9 a.m. for reports that pieces of rock had been crashing down onto the street and damaging vehicles.

Police and firefighters determined the rocks were falling from the 27th floor of a nearby residential building.

According to the fire department, a resident had put paving stones on top of his outdoor hot tub to stop the cover from blowing off.

“High winds created a situation where the cover did in fact blow off, catapulting the paving stones onto the street below,” a news release said.

“Calgary’s weather can change quickly and high winds like those experienced today can create very dangerous situations,” the fire department said Wednesday.

“Winds and wind gusts can be especially significant in and around high rise buildings.”

The fire department says to minimize risk to yourself and others when it gets windy, it’s best to keep your family and pets indoors and ensure objects on your balcony or in your yard are properly secured so they don’t cause injury or damage.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
