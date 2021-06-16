COVID-19: 3 new cases in Northumberland County and City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

In its update around 11:30 a.m., there were three new cases in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Active cases for the health unit were reported at 18, up just one from 24 hours earlier.

The active cases include 12 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one less), six in Northumberland County (two more) and none in Haliburton County.

There were an additional five resolved cases reported Wednesday. The 2,052 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.2 per cent of the health unit’s 2,132 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reported 771 variant cases on Wednesday, an additional two since Tuesday. Total variant cases include 396 in the Kawarthas (one more), 338 in Northumberland County (one more) and 36 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday, still leaving two active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Monday, June 14, there was one active case among inmates — the most recent available data. At least 10 staff members have also tested positive during the outbreak, the health unit reported last week.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 78 — unchanged since Friday, June 11. Three people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since Tuesday), with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning (unchanged since Friday’s update).

Thanks for rolling up your sleeves! If you’ve visited @HKPRDHU COVID-19 vaccination clinic, let us know about your experience and how we did. Complete a short, online survey to help us improve our service. Visit: https://t.co/Ootqatrcd9 to take part. pic.twitter.com/VFVqVRTbSs — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) June 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement