SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Marvin Rotrand set to retire after nearly 4 decades in Montreal politics

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 12:16 pm
Marvin Rotrand View image in full screen
Marvin Rotrand, city councillor for Snowdon in Montreal. Noemie Cabana / Global News

After nearly four decades, one of Montreal’s longest-serving city councillors is officially hanging up his political hat.

Marvin Rotrand, who represents the Snowdon district in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, has announced he will not seek re-election this fall.

“For the first time since 1982 my name will not be on the ballot” he told reporters Wednesday. “I have been at work every single day for the last 39 years.”

READ MORE: Community groups call on Montreal to strengthen police hate crimes unit

The municipal politician says his decision to retire is a personal one. Rotrand, 70, recently became a grandfather and would like to spend more time with his family.

He was first elected in 1982 under the Montreal Citizens’ Movement banner and currently sits as an Independent. Rotrand also occupied the position of vice-president of the STM, the city’s public transit authority, for more than 15 years.

Story continues below advertisement

While he is leaving the ring, Rotrand says he still plans on being active in the community.

Trending Stories

He will also be throwing his support behind Denis Coderre for mayor of Montreal. The latter is hoping to snag the top job once again after being ousted in 2017.

Montrealers will head to the polls in November.

Click to play video: 'Battle for Montreal' Battle for Montreal
Battle for Montreal – Apr 21, 2021

–With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal politics tagMarvin Rotrand tagMontreal City Council tagSnowdon tagMontreal municipal politics tagMarvin Rotrand Montreal tagMarvin Rotrand retirement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers