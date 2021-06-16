Marvin Rotrand set to retire after nearly 4 decades in Montreal politics

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly four decades, one of Montreal’s longest-serving city councillors is officially hanging up his political hat.

Marvin Rotrand, who represents the Snowdon district in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, has announced he will not seek re-election this fall.

“For the first time since 1982 my name will not be on the ballot” he told reporters Wednesday. “I have been at work every single day for the last 39 years.”

READ MORE: Community groups call on Montreal to strengthen police hate crimes unit

The municipal politician says his decision to retire is a personal one. Rotrand, 70, recently became a grandfather and would like to spend more time with his family.

He was first elected in 1982 under the Montreal Citizens’ Movement banner and currently sits as an Independent. Rotrand also occupied the position of vice-president of the STM, the city’s public transit authority, for more than 15 years.

Story continues below advertisement

After 39 years, Montreal city councillor @MarvinRotrand is retiring. “For the first time since 1982 my name will not be on the ballot” Marvin Rotrand, said. “I have been at work every single day for the last 39 years” pic.twitter.com/EHQuuuucbx — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) June 16, 2021

While he is leaving the ring, Rotrand says he still plans on being active in the community.

He will also be throwing his support behind Denis Coderre for mayor of Montreal. The latter is hoping to snag the top job once again after being ousted in 2017.

Montrealers will head to the polls in November.

2:09 Battle for Montreal Battle for Montreal – Apr 21, 2021

–With files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant

Advertisement