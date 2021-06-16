Man with 3 lifetime driving bans pulled over by Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 48-year-old man was caught behind the wheel on Tuesday despite having three lifetime driving bans.

The man was pulled over at around 1:15 p.m. near Speedvale Avenue and Lewis Road after officers noticed the licence plates were not registered to the vehicle.

Police said the man was arrested for using unauthorized plates.

The service added that the driver was also bound by six different court orders prohibiting him from driving, including three prohibitions for life due to impaired driving.

Police said officers also found three prescription painkillers in the console and two open cans of alcohol.

Among other charges, a Listowel man is charged with six counts of driving while prohibited, possessing a controlled substance, and driving with open alcohol.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in September.

