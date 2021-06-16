Quebec reports 153 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations plummet

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 153 new cases and one death Wednesday tied to the COVID-19 crisis as hospitalizations continue to drop across the province.

The latest daily tally is a slight uptick from the day before, but it marks the 11th day that new infections are under 200 — a number not seen since last September.

The province recorded an additional 87,000 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since its last update. So far, more than 6.9 million doses have been given.

As of Wednesday, anyone over the age of 45 can move up their appointment for their booster shot. Younger age groups will be able to do the same in the coming days.

READ MORE: Montreal Canadiens can have 3,500 fans for home games in Round 3, province says

Quebecers can also now download their proof of vaccination online if they still have not received theirs by email.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say the shipment of Pfizer vaccines has fully arrived in Quebec, but they are still awaiting the delivery of 654,080 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected this week.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations remains on the downswing as the situation improves. There are 192 patients, a drop of 17 compared to the previous day.

This includes five fewer people in intensive care units for a total of 45.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on social media the latest drop in patient numbers shows the curve of the virus is flattening in hospitals.

READ MORE: Quebecers can bump up 2nd doses of Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccine

Meanwhile, the latest screening information available from the government shows 24,849 tests for COVID-19 were processed Monday.

Quebec has seen 373,370 cases and 11,177 deaths over the course of the health crisis. The death toll was changed Wednesday to remove a previously reported fatality that an investigation has since found was not attributable to the virus.

The number of recoveries now stands at 360,587.