Mother, kids verbally accosted in downtown Calgary in hate-motivated incident: police

Calgary police are trying to identify a man accused of berating a Muslim woman and her young children in what they believe was a hate-motivated incident.

Police said they were alerted to the incident by someone who witnessed the verbal attack just before noon on Tuesday.

The victim, who was wearing a Burka, was near 6 Avenue and 8 Street Southwest when she was accosted.

Police describe the man as being approximately 50 years old and wearing a turquoise-coloured shirt, and a white hat. No photos of him have been released.

Investigators ask witnesses to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are also asking the victim to come forward.

“We are committed to investigating all allegations of hate-motivated incidents,” Senior Const. Craig Collins said in a news release.

“We recognize the lasting emotional impact such offences have on those involved. Our priority is to ensure Calgarians from all communities feel safe in our city.”

Police said it’s crucial for witnesses to step in when unacceptable behaviour is witnessed and call officers for support.

“Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes — like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime — where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim,” a news release said.

“The characteristics include race, national or ethnic origin, language, (skin) colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.”