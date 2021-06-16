Mother, kids verbally accosted in downtown Calgary in hate-motivated incident: police

Calgary police are trying to identify a man accused of berating a Muslim woman and her young children in what they believe was a hate-motivated incident.
Police said they were alerted to the incident by someone who witnessed the verbal attack just before noon on Tuesday.
The victim, who was wearing a Burka, was near 6 Avenue and 8 Street Southwest when she was accosted.
Police describe the man as being approximately 50 years old and wearing a turquoise-coloured shirt, and a white hat. No photos of him have been released.
Investigators ask witnesses to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Police are also asking the victim to come forward.
“We are committed to investigating all allegations of hate-motivated incidents,” Senior Const. Craig Collins said in a news release.
“We recognize the lasting emotional impact such offences have on those involved. Our priority is to ensure Calgarians from all communities feel safe in our city.”
Read more: Man charged with assault of woman, son on CTrain platform in alleged hate-motivated attack
Police said it’s crucial for witnesses to step in when unacceptable behaviour is witnessed and call officers for support.
“Hate-motivated crimes are recognizable crimes — like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime — where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate that is based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim,” a news release said.
“The characteristics include race, national or ethnic origin, language, (skin) colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.”
