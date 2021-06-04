Frozen water bottle thrown a woman’s head, police investigate as hate-motivated

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an assault last month in which a frozen water bottle was thrown at a woman as potentially being hate-motivated.

The assault happened as the victim was walking along the George C. King bridge over the Bow River at around 8 p.m. on Friday, May 7.

Police said a group of five teens rode past the woman on bikes, at which time one of the youth allegedly threw a frozen water bottle, hitting the victim in the head.

The victim was walking with a man at the time and the couple was able to flag down members of the Calgary Police Service’s mountain bike unit shortly after, but the teens had fled.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upon speaking with the officers, the couple explained that the incident was unprovoked and was believed to have occurred due to the woman’s race,” police said.

Police released a photo of the teen believed to be responsible. Global News has blurred the suspect’s face as it’s possible they could be underage and thus protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Global News has blurred the face of the suspect as its possible they could be underage, and thus protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“It is incumbent upon all of us to step in when we see unacceptable behaviour by calling police and offering support to victims,” police said. “Witness information and photos are assets in any investigation.”

Advertisement