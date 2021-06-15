Menu

Crime

Aggravated assault charge laid after St. Albert dry cleaning employee attacked

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 4:25 pm
File image of dry cleaning. View image in full screen
File image of dry cleaning. Getty Images

A man has been charged after an attack on an employee at a dry cleaner in St. Albert left him requiring surgery.

The incident happened on May 20, when RCMP said an employee at a local dry cleaning business got into a verbal disagreement with a customer over past services and unpaid bills.

The customer attempted to leave the business without paying for his clean clothes and the employee tried to stop him, RCMP said.

The customer allegedly assaulted the worker and ran out of the store without his clean clothes, police said, adding the employee suffered multiple injuries to his face and head and required surgery to repair the damage.

RCMP identified a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued after police were unable to find him.

On June 7, 37-year-old Jonathan Robinson was arrested in Devon and charged with aggravated assault and mischief.

He remains in custody and will appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on June 23.

