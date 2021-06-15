Menu

Money

U.S. seeks $25.5M from Air Canada over slow refunds amid COVID-19

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 15, 2021 3:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Air Canada to offer refunds in exchange for federal pandemic aid' Air Canada to offer refunds in exchange for federal pandemic aid
Air Passenger Rights President Gabor Lukacs discusses Air Canada's intention to offer refunds to passengers who had their flights cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is part of a pandemic bailout deal inked with the federal government. – Apr 13, 2021

The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it is seeking to fine Air Canada about $25.5 million for what it termed extreme delays in giving refunds to thousands of passengers whose flights across the U.S.-Canada border were canceled or rescheduled.

The department said that since March 2020 it has received complaints from more than 6,000 consumers who claimed Air Canada canceled or changed their flights and then took five to 13 months to provide a refund.

Read more: Feds announce $5.9B aid package to Air Canada to help customer refunds, jobs

 

Air Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The potential fine  – Air Canada can contest it – is the latest fallout from thousands of flights that airlines canceled during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic as air travel plunged. The Transportation Department said it is investigating handling of refunds at other airlines, including U.S. ones.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada reaches bailout deal with Ottawa, refund plans for customers' Air Canada reaches bailout deal with Ottawa, refund plans for customers
Air Canada reaches bailout deal with Ottawa, refund plans for customers – Apr 13, 2021

Federal regulations require airlines to provide refunds when passengers request them if the airline cancels or significantly changes the schedule of a flight. For cross-border flights, airlines are supposed to make credit card refunds within seven days, rising to 20 days for tickets bought with cash.

Trending Stories

The Transportation Department said that it allowed more time for refunds last year because of the surge in canceled flights if the airline was making an effort to return the money. The department said, however, that Air Canada failed to make a good-faith effort to process refunds more quickly.

Read more: Does Air Canada owe you a refund because of COVID-19? Here’s how to get it

The agency said that it arrived at the size of the civil penalty by considering factors including the harm to consumers and also as a deterrent to delaying refunds in the future.

In many cases, passengers who canceled their reservations on North American airlines have received vouchers instead of cash. As a result, the airlines are sitting on billions of dollars worth of tickets, some of which will likely never be used. That did not appear to be the case with the Air Canada refunds.

The Transportation Department’s complaint will go to an administrative law judge.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
