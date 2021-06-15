Waterloo Region launches ambassador program to help businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A new program has been launched in the area that will attempt to help small and medium-sized businesses minimize COVID-19 risks, Waterloo Region says.

The region says it teamed up with the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge chambers of commerce in launching the program, which is the first of its kind in Canada.

It says businesses have been asking for guidance on how to operate safely during the various phases of its framework during the pandemic and this is an attempt to provide answers and training.

Those who participate will get a visit from an ambassador who will ask some questions and provide educational information and one-on-one help on risks and operating requirements during the pandemic.

The region says its ambassadors have been trained by NSF International, a global health and safety organization.

The program has been underway for about a week thus far, with ambassadors having visited 200 businesses since June 7.

“NSF International COVID-19 Ambassadors were informative, helpful, and guided us through all of the sensitive questions we had to ensure we are successfully operating our hotel in a responsible, and safe manner,” Homewood Suites and the Hampton Inn and Suites’ Vittoria Trinchi stated.

“Their knowledge, and up-to-date resources had assisted us immensely and we do trust that this certification will be a huge confidence builder when welcoming our guests back to travel with us.”

The region says its ambassadors will also drop off a toolkit of resources for area business, which includes a free box of surgical-grade medical masks.