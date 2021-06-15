SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Waterloo Warbirds plan flight to honour Canadians fighting COVID-19 pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Snowbirds prepare for flying season some thought would never happen' Snowbirds prepare for flying season some thought would never happen
Snowbirds prepare for flying season some thought would never happen – May 21, 2021

If you see a few warplanes flying overhead this weekend, there is no need to cower in fear; it is simply the Waterloo Warbirds honouring Canadians for battling through the pandemic.

The Waterloo Warbirds say they will take to the skies across Waterloo Region, Guelph and the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday to honour essential workers’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Record number of COVID-19 jabs done in Waterloo Region on Saturday

The group says it will be flying a three-ship formation, which will first head toward Brampton before flying over Toronto, Vaughn, Waterloo Region and Guelph.

“The fight against COVID-19 has taken the combined effort of all Canadians along with the hard work of those facing the crisis head-on in essential and front-line roles,” said Derek Hammond, Waterloo Warbirds’ president and director of flight operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this flight, we want to honour everyone who has been impacted by the pandemic over the last year. It’s important to us to use our unique platform to share our message of support, and we hope it helps raise people’s spirits as we move toward the new normal.”

The group’s contingent will feature three of its planes — a T-33 Silver Star “Mako Shark,” a de Havilland Vampire and a L29 Delfin – and will be joined in Waterloo Region by a fourth plane from Flite Line Charters that will carry a banner of support.

Read more: 76 COVID-19 cases now connected to outbreak in Waterloo Region congregate setting

Story continues below advertisement

The Waterloo Warbirds plans are weather-dependent and will be finalized and announced on social media in the coming days.

The group includes 165 volunteers and says its main goal is “to fly these aircraft and introduce a new generation of Canadians to the amazing history behind them, while respecting those that have come before us in Canadian aviation.”

