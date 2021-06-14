SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Record number of COVID-19 jabs done in Waterloo Region on Saturday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?' Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?
Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?

More than 20,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations have occurred in the area over the past three days as the area ramps up distribution, according to Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force.

The region was declared a hot spot by the province late last week and the effects were quickly seen over the weekend.

Read more: Waterloo Region residents who got COVID-19 vaccine now eligible for earlier 2nd dose

On Saturday, 8,314 jabs were done, besting the previous record of 8,164 announced on June 3.

The task force says there have now been 412,638 vaccinations in the area, 22,146 more than it reported Friday.

Click to play video: 'Could the Delta variant derail Canada’s summer reopening plans?' Could the Delta variant derail Canada’s summer reopening plans?
Could the Delta variant derail Canada’s summer reopening plans?

For comparison, last Monday, the three-day total stood at 18,904.

A total of 71.92 per cent of adults in the area have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a total that drops to 60.28 per cent when taking into account the entire population.

That number has slowed as the number of people getting their second dose has ramped up.

Read more: COVID-19 — Ontario accelerates return to play plans for professional, elite amateur sports

There are now 52,286 area residents, or 11.2 per cent of the adult population, who have been fully vaccinated.

The area is still a long way from achieving the stated goal of 75 per cent, which would, in theory, achieve herd immunity.

