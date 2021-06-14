Record number of COVID-19 jabs done in Waterloo Region on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

More than 20,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations have occurred in the area over the past three days as the area ramps up distribution, according to Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccination task force.

The region was declared a hot spot by the province late last week and the effects were quickly seen over the weekend.

On Saturday, 8,314 jabs were done, besting the previous record of 8,164 announced on June 3.

The task force says there have now been 412,638 vaccinations in the area, 22,146 more than it reported Friday.

For comparison, last Monday, the three-day total stood at 18,904.

A total of 71.92 per cent of adults in the area have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a total that drops to 60.28 per cent when taking into account the entire population.

That number has slowed as the number of people getting their second dose has ramped up.

There are now 52,286 area residents, or 11.2 per cent of the adult population, who have been fully vaccinated.

The area is still a long way from achieving the stated goal of 75 per cent, which would, in theory, achieve herd immunity.