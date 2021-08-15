SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election: Langley–Aldergrove

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Langley-Aldergrove. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Langley-Aldergrove. Elections Canada

The riding of Langley–Aldergrove is located in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. It is bordered by the Fraser River to the north, the United States to the south, the City of Surrey to the west, and the City of Abbotsford to the east.

Conservative MP Mark Warawa held the seat from 2004 until June 2019, when he died at age 69 from cancer in his lungs, colon and lymph nodes.

Trending Stories

Fellow Conservative Tako Van Popta was elected in the October 2019 general selection, with 47 per cent of the vote, ahead of Liberal Leon Jensen and the NDP’s Stacey Wakelin.

Immigrants make up 19.4 per cent of the riding’s population, with large groups of recent immigrants coming from China, India and South Korea.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagLangley Aldergrove tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagLangley-Aldergrove riding tagCanada election riding tagTako Van Popta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers