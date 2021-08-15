Canada election: Langley–Aldergrove

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Langley–Aldergrove is located in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. It is bordered by the Fraser River to the north, the United States to the south, the City of Surrey to the west, and the City of Abbotsford to the east.

Conservative MP Mark Warawa held the seat from 2004 until June 2019, when he died at age 69 from cancer in his lungs, colon and lymph nodes.

Fellow Conservative Tako Van Popta was elected in the October 2019 general selection, with 47 per cent of the vote, ahead of Liberal Leon Jensen and the NDP’s Stacey Wakelin.

Immigrants make up 19.4 per cent of the riding’s population, with large groups of recent immigrants coming from China, India and South Korea.

