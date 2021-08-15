Canada election: Northwest Territories

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Northwest Territories is one of three ridings in Canada’s territories. It encompasses the entire territory of the same name.

The riding was previously called Western Arctic, before it was renamed ahead of the 2015 federal election.

The NDP’s Dennis Bevington first ran for the seat in 2000 but lost to Liberal Ethel Blondin-Andrew. Bevington ran in 2004 and was defeated again by Blondin-Andrew. During the 2006 election, Bevington finally saw victory when he won 42.16 per cent of the vote. He held the seat until 2015, when he was defeated by Liberal Michael McLeod.

McLeod ran again in 2019 and won with 39.7 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Liberal: Michael McLeod (incumbent)

