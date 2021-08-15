Canada election: Yukon

Send this page to someone via email

Yukon is one of three ridings in the territories. It encompasses the entire territory.

Liberal MP Larry Bagnell was first elected to the riding in 2000. He held the seat until the 2011 election, when he was defeated by Conservative Ryan Leef, who won by a slim 0.9 per cent. This was an anomaly in a territory that has voted to the left since 1987.

Leef, a former RCMP officer, painted Bagnell as a supporter of the locally unpopular long gun registry. But his re-election bid hit a rough patch when he performed a citizen’s arrest on a woman caught vandalizing his campaign signs, forcing her to the ground to handcuff her.

In 2015, both Leef and Bagnell ran again, this time with Bagnell seeing victory with 53.7 per cent of the vote.

In another tight race, Bagnell ran against Conservative Jonas Jacot Smith in 2019. Bagnell edged out Smith by just 72 votes, winning his sixth term as Yukon’s representative.

Nearly 24 per cent of the riding identifies as Aboriginal, with 19.1 being First Nations.

—With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton

