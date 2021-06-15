The home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose is getting a new name

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s downtown rink and entertainment facility will be undergoing a name change for the second time since it opened in November 2004 as MTS Centre.

True North Sports + Entertainment and Canada Life Assurance Co. have announced the home of the NHL Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose will become known as Canada Life Centre, effective July 1. The naming rights deal is for 10 years.

TNSE’s executive chairman, Mark Chipman, says it’s a great way to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the facility which transitioned to Bell MTS Place on May 30/2017.

