Winnipeg Jets celebrate 10 years since returning to Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Ten years ago to this exact date, the Winnipeg Jets flew home as the NHL returned to Manitoba for a second time.

“We get to be back in a place we wish hadn’t left in 1996,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman infamously said in Winnipeg on May 31, 2011.

When looking back upon the day the announcement was made, Bettman recalls the most genuine feeling of electricity.

“Everybody was literally on cloud nine, it was like people were walking on air and you could feel it,” he said while smiling during a Zoom call with Global News.

View image in full screen A large crowd gathered at Portage and Main, watching the announcement, on May 31, 2011. File Photo

The commissioner recalled True North Sports and Entertainment chairman Mark Chipman’s unwavering desire to bring the NHL back to Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was a man with a purpose. His mission had been over a number of years and it really focused on what he had to do to get this done and what he shouldn’t do to undermine it,” Bettman said.

“I think secrecy was paramount until the announcement of getting it done.”

Jets president of hockey operations Craig Heisinger says the deal to bring the Atlanta Thrashers to Winnipeg wasn’t officially signed and sealed until the morning the announcement was made.

“People had been disappointed here before, the Jets had left once before, there was lots of speculation that Arizona might wind up back here,” he said.

“There was all kinds of speculation over the years. Any more false hope wasn’t going to do anybody any good, so it was best that the way the story came out everything was factual and it was ready to go.”

After 10 years of white-out passion, the sheer excitement has remained on display this season despite the anniversary being celebrated in the midst of a challenging year.

“We always pride ourselves in punching above our weight class, taking what somebody else has done and doing it bigger and better and taking a concept that you think can’t come out of a marketplace this small, that can’t come out of an arena this small and just blowing well past everybody’s expectations,” said True North senior VP of venues and entertainment Kevin Donnelly.

Story continues below advertisement

Throughout the past decade, nothing has demonstrated passion among Jets’ fans quite like the ever-popular play-off ‘whiteout’ parties.

“Everything about that screamed Winnipeg, it was grassroots, it was free admission, it was so universally accepted and loved and it happened time and time again without a problem,” Donnelly said.

“The fan support has been quite remarkable, we’re really the envy of a number of teams with the community that we have here and the fan base that we have,” said True North executive VP of sales Norva Riddell.

Heisinger says the city’s hockey fan base was clearly well-established before the Jets made an eventual return.

“The past 10 years had no chance to happen without the previous 15 of the Manitoba Moose,” he said.

“People that think differently are beyond naïve because that set the foundation of a new building, a good organization and one that earned the respect of the National Hockey League.”

After celebrating the anniversary in a variety of ways this season, True North is in the midst of crafting plans to celebrate 10 years of memories next season, when fans make their much-anticipated return to Bell MTS Place.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Jets fans excited for new but different season ahead

“The fans have been sensational. Everything that (Mark Chipman) told us they were going to be and even more,” said Bettman.

“I remember being there for the first game on opening night and you could just feel it, you could see it, this was a big deal for a city. Particularly a city like Winnipeg that missed having NHL hockey and it was really an honour and a privilege to bring a team back.”

1:20 Fans reflect on Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy Fans reflect on Dale Hawerchuk’s legacy – Aug 19, 2020