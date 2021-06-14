COVID-19: Lowest daily infections of 2021 as Saskatchewan adds 1 new death

Saskatchewan reported its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far this year as it added one to its death toll on Monday.

Health officials said on Monday there were 55 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 47,996. The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 76 from 78 on June 13.

There have now been 556 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. The recently deceased was in the 80-plus age group and from the Saskatoon zone, according to the Saskatchewan government.

According to the provincial government, 22 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan, while the total is reported at 11,726.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 95 patients with COVID-19: 76 are receiving inpatient care and 19 are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 774. It is the lowest number reported since Oct. 31, 2020, when there were 739 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 46,666 following 89 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,691 COVID-19 tests were performed on June 13. To date, 889,712 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 903,442 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Government officials said, currently, 69 per cent of those 18 and older have now received their first dose and 67 per cent of those 12 and older have as well.

“If just one per cent of Saskatchewan adults get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the next six days, the province will begin Step Three of its Re-Opening Roadmap on July 11,” read a government statement.

“If just three per cent of eligible Saskatchewan residents get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in the next six days, the province will also lift all remaining public health restrictions on July 11.”

To get to 70 per cent of 18-plus individuals with a first dose, 7,814 more people need a vaccine while it’s an additional 31,600 for 70 per cent of 12-plus individuals.

