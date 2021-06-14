Menu

Canada

4.5-foot African python is on the loose in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 3:12 pm
An African python is on the loose in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police. View image in full screen
An African python is on the loose in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police. Saanich Police

A four-foot African snake managed to escape from its home in Kitchener and is now on the loose, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a resident contacted them to report that a ball python had escaped from a home in the Chandler Drive area of Kitchener.

Read more: 8-foot snake still loose somewhere in Fort Rouge

Police say described the non-venomous snake as black and gold and approximately four feet six inches in length.

Anyone who sees the snake is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Ground Search and Rescue KW at 519-496-9656.

Read more: Pet snake missing for 4 months slithers out of hiding into Edmonton neighbour’s apartment

 

