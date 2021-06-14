4.5-foot African python is on the loose in Kitchener

A four-foot African snake managed to escape from its home in Kitchener and is now on the loose, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say a resident contacted them to report that a ball python had escaped from a home in the Chandler Drive area of Kitchener.
Police say described the non-venomous snake as black and gold and approximately four feet six inches in length.
Anyone who sees the snake is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Ground Search and Rescue KW at 519-496-9656.
