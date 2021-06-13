8-foot snake still loose somewhere in Fort Rouge

An approximately 8-foot-long snake remains on the loose somewhere in the Fort Rouge area, despite efforts by Winnipeg’s Animal Services to find and capture it.
Winnipeg police initially sent out an advisory on Twitter at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, warning that the large white reptile had been spotted in the 600 of Ebby Avenue.
The city says Animal Services Officers had searched the area multiple times over the weekend, and will continue doing so, but by mid-afternoon Sunday the reptile had managed to evade its pursuers.
A city spokesperson added it’s not clear from reports what type of snake it is.
They also didn’t offer any theories as to how it came to be in a mostly residential area not known for producing big snakes.
Anyone who spots it is encouraged to stay clear and contact 911.
