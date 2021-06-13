8-foot snake still loose somewhere in Fort Rouge

Send this page to someone via email

An approximately 8-foot-long snake remains on the loose somewhere in the Fort Rouge area, despite efforts by Winnipeg’s Animal Services to find and capture it.

View image in full screen A Winnipeg Animal Services worker searches for an 8-foot-long snake near Ebby Avenue Sunday. Matt Purchase / Global News

Winnipeg police initially sent out an advisory on Twitter at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, warning that the large white reptile had been spotted in the 600 of Ebby Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Please be advised that earlier today a large snake was observed in the area of Ebby Ave. The snake was white in color and approx. 8 feet long. Animal Services attended the area but were unable to locate the snake. Residents are asked to call 911 if the snake is seen. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 13, 2021

The city says Animal Services Officers had searched the area multiple times over the weekend, and will continue doing so, but by mid-afternoon Sunday the reptile had managed to evade its pursuers.

A city spokesperson added it’s not clear from reports what type of snake it is.

They also didn’t offer any theories as to how it came to be in a mostly residential area not known for producing big snakes.

This was a video of Brian escaping from my front yard pic.twitter.com/h73SBwKxVG — B Martins (@bmartins86) June 13, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who spots it is encouraged to stay clear and contact 911.