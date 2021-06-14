SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Nearly 7,200 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario pharmacists gearing up for busy week as dose interval shortened for AstraZeneca' Ontario pharmacists gearing up for busy week as dose interval shortened for AstraZeneca
Second doses will come sooner for those who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday, the province will shorten the dose intervals to eight weeks, whereas people previously had to wait 12 before booking.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting another 7,200 new COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

The latest data encompasses Friday to Sunday as 193,964 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 71.9 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: 2nd dose eligibility expands again in Ontario

In Guelph, 77.7 per cent of the population have been immunized, while it’s 66.2 per cent in Wellington County and 67.5 per cent in Dufferin County.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

About 28,066 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 10.4 per cent of the eligible population.

Last week, WDG Public saw 25,310 vaccinations, including 15,125 first doses and 10,185 second doses, which is the highest number of doses given in a week since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?' Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?
Could Ontario see a spike in COVID-19 cases after the first reopening weekend?

Meanwhile, public health is reporting another 16 cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Monday, raising its total case count to 4,471.

Active cases fell by six from Friday’s count to 43 with another 22 recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,387 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported as its case count climbed to 1,641.

The number of active cases fell to eight with 10 more people recovering from the virus.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,593 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on June 7.

Read more: Canada secures 1.4M more Moderna doses for June, bringing month’s vaccine total to over 20M

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 13.5 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 1.8 per cent.

There are seven people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including two in intensive care as of June 10.

