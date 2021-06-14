Menu

Fire

Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion as 3 departments battle brush fire in Cramahe Township.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion in large brush fire near Colborne' Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion in large brush fire near Colborne
A three-department response was required to battle a large brush fire in Cramahe Township.

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion as three fire departments fought a large brush fire in Cramahe Township on Sunday afternoon.

Township firefighters just before 2 p.m. responded to an initial structure fire call on Parliament Street south of Purdy Road just east of the town of Colborne. However, deputy fire chief Matt Halmasy said they discovered a large grass fire that had damaged several vehicles and was approaching nearby buildings.

“It was a very difficult fire for us to get under control initially,” he said.

Read more: More firefighters leave Alberta for Ontario on Sunday to help battle wildfires

The department called firefighters from neighbouring Trent Hills and Brighton to help fight the fire, which had spread to several areas with large barns, vehicles, campers, lawnmowers, propane cylinders and tires.

“It was very difficult getting around all the vehicle and equipment to get the hose lines in place,” Halmasy said.

One firefighter was transported to hospital suffering from heat exhaustion, he said.

He credits the firefighters who managed to keep the fire from spreading to a house and two barn structures.

“Through the fast work of the firefighters we were able to get it knocked down before it went into the buildings,” he said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues but Halmasy says they’re focusing on an unattended burn barrel that likely ignited nearby vegetation.

Click to play video: 'Fire officials warn of grass fires as dry, warm weather creates ideal conditions for flare-ups' Fire officials warn of grass fires as dry, warm weather creates ideal conditions for flare-ups
