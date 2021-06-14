Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion as 3 departments battle brush fire in Cramahe Township.

Send this page to someone via email

A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion as three fire departments fought a large brush fire in Cramahe Township on Sunday afternoon.

Township firefighters just before 2 p.m. responded to an initial structure fire call on Parliament Street south of Purdy Road just east of the town of Colborne. However, deputy fire chief Matt Halmasy said they discovered a large grass fire that had damaged several vehicles and was approaching nearby buildings.

“It was a very difficult fire for us to get under control initially,” he said.

The department called firefighters from neighbouring Trent Hills and Brighton to help fight the fire, which had spread to several areas with large barns, vehicles, campers, lawnmowers, propane cylinders and tires.

“It was very difficult getting around all the vehicle and equipment to get the hose lines in place,” Halmasy said.

One firefighter was transported to hospital suffering from heat exhaustion, he said.

He credits the firefighters who managed to keep the fire from spreading to a house and two barn structures.

“Through the fast work of the firefighters we were able to get it knocked down before it went into the buildings,” he said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues but Halmasy says they’re focusing on an unattended burn barrel that likely ignited nearby vegetation.