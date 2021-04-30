Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Brush fires
April 30 2021 6:54pm
01:49

Crews busy with brush fires

It’s been unusually dry this spring and the conditions are keeping firefighters extremely busy in Winnipeg and across the province. Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home