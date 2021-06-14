Leeds OPP still searching for man lost on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds County OPP are continuing to search for a 31-year-old man who went missing on the water on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown Township Saturday.

OPP responded just before 3 p.m. to reports that a man who jumped off a boat never resurfaced.

Officers have been searching the area with the assistance of the Leeds and Grenville marine unit and their joint rescue co-ordination centre.

The underwater search and recovery unit is also assisting with the search.

OPP say updates will be provided as they become available.

