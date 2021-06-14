Menu

Canada

Leeds OPP still searching for man lost on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 11:26 am
Search and recovery efforts are still underway after a man jumped from a boat in Butternut Bay Saturday and never resurfaced, Leeds OPP say. View image in full screen
Search and recovery efforts are still underway after a man jumped from a boat in Butternut Bay Saturday and never resurfaced, Leeds OPP say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Leeds County OPP are continuing to search for a 31-year-old man who went missing on the water on Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown Township Saturday.

OPP responded just before 3 p.m. to reports that a man who jumped off a boat never resurfaced.

Read more: Search and rescue training to take place over Lake Ontario near Kingston this week

Officers have been searching the area with the assistance of the Leeds and Grenville marine unit and their joint rescue co-ordination centre.

The underwater search and recovery unit is also assisting with the search.

OPP say updates will be provided as they become available.

