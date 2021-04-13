Search and rescue training to take place over Lake Ontario near Kingston this week

Send this page to someone via email

A search and rescue team from CFB Trenton’s 8 Wing will be conducting training over Lake Ontario near Kingston this week.

The combined search and rescue training will take place Wednesday and Thursday. It will involve a Hercules aircraft, a Griffon helicopter, a French naval vessel and a Canadian Coast Guard ship.

“Aircraft that are participating in search and rescue activities need to fly low in order to locate and provide assistance to people that might experience distress,” a public service announcement from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) said.

The aircraft flying overhead will at times be flying slowly and circling certain areas as part of the exercise.

The aircraft will also be dropping supplies via parachute, which will be retrieved later. Smoke will be used before supply drops to determine wind speed and direction.

According to the public service announcement, the air force participates in roughly 400 search and rescue missions in the region each year, which are mostly distress calls.

“Training for these missions is essential for maintaining the skill of aircrews so they are ready to safely execute their missions alongside search and rescue partners. All efforts will be made to minimize disruption to the community,” the RCAF said.