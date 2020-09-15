Search and rescue teams needed twice in one week to rescue canoeists in Algonquin Park

Send this page to someone via email

Rescue crews from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton have been called in twice over the last week to rescue stranded canoeists at Algonquin Provincial Park.

Sunday evening, the 424 Squadron Griffon Crew were called to Ralph Bice Lake after three canoeists and a dog overturned their canoe on the lake.

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre tweeted Monday that the search and rescue team was able to recover all three people and the dog, and reported all to be in good health.

Last night, a @RCAF_ARC 424 Squadron Griffon crew hoisted three canoeists and a dog after canoe overturned in Ralph Bice Lake @Algonquin_PP. The rescued received medical attention from #SAR techs but are all in good health. #StrongerTogether @MuskokaPS @ONresources @CFOperations pic.twitter.com/kyPdLMHigK — Trenton JRCC CCCOS (@JRCCTrentCCCOS) September 14, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Late last Wednesday, the 424 Squadron flew through poor weather to reach an injured canoeist also stranded at the park.

The weather reportedly worsened but paramedics reached the canoeist and stayed on scene waiting for conditions to improve.

Once the weather cleared Thursday, the 424 Squadron griffin crew successfully evacuated the canoeist.