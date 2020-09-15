Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Search and rescue teams needed twice in one week to rescue canoeists in Algonquin Park

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:27 am
Search and rescue teams from CFB Trenton's 424 Squadron were called out to Algonquin Provincial Park twice over the last week to save stranded canoeists.
Rescue crews from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton have been called in twice over the last week to rescue stranded canoeists at Algonquin Provincial Park.

Sunday evening, the 424 Squadron Griffon Crew were called to Ralph Bice Lake after three canoeists and a dog overturned their canoe on the lake.

The Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre tweeted Monday that the search and rescue team was able to recover all three people and the dog, and reported all to be in good health.

Late last Wednesday, the 424 Squadron flew through poor weather to reach an injured canoeist also stranded at the park.

The weather reportedly worsened but paramedics reached the canoeist and stayed on scene waiting for conditions to improve.

Once the weather cleared Thursday, the 424 Squadron griffin crew successfully evacuated the canoeist.

