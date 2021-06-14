Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid as police say man dies after aggravated assault in west Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 11:23 am
File: Edmonton Police Service crest. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton Police Service crest. Charles Taylor / Global News

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 30-year-old man.

At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, Edmonton police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area of 69 Avenue and 173 Street.

Police said 30-year-old Roderick Chonkolay was found suffering from serious injuries. He died on Sunday, June 6.

Read more: No major theme or reason behind recent spike in Edmonton homicide investigations

An autopsy determined Chonkolay died of a stab wound.

Police said 20-year-old Russell Adams was arrested at the scene and initially charged with aggravated assault. As a result of Chonkolay’s death, the charge has been upgraded to manslaughter, Edmonton police said in a news release Monday morning.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

