Manslaughter charge laid as police say man dies after aggravated assault in west Edmonton

A 20-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 30-year-old man.
At around 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, Edmonton police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area of 69 Avenue and 173 Street.
Police said 30-year-old Roderick Chonkolay was found suffering from serious injuries. He died on Sunday, June 6.
An autopsy determined Chonkolay died of a stab wound.
Police said 20-year-old Russell Adams was arrested at the scene and initially charged with aggravated assault. As a result of Chonkolay’s death, the charge has been upgraded to manslaughter, Edmonton police said in a news release Monday morning.
Adams is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.
