COVID-19: Quebec records 123 new cases as pandemic restrictions are relaxed

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Monday as the province continues to relax pandemic-induced restrictions.

The most recent daily tally marks the ninth day that the number of new infections is under the 200 mark. Montreal reported 48 new cases, with no other region in the province reporting more than 14 new cases.

The immunization campaign saw another 79,038 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered since the last report. More than 6.7 million shots have been given over the course of the rollout.

Health officials say 546,390 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 654,080 doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to be delivered this week.

READ MORE: Yellow is the new orange: Quebec lowers pandemic alert for some regions

Meanwhile, hospitalizations related to the health crisis remain on the downswing. There are 214 patients, a drop of one from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, the number of people in intensive care fell by four to 54.

When it comes to screening, 15,084 tests were given Saturday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 373,112 while the death toll stands at 11,173. Recoveries, however, now top 359,000.

The latest COVID-19 indicators come as a swath of regions has been downgraded from orange to yellow on the province’s pandemic alert scale.

READ MORE: Quebec premier says reopening needs to be gradual, despite drop in COVID-19 cases

Montreal and Quebec City are now designated yellow zones, which means that limited indoor private gatherings are now allowed among other things.

There are no red or orange zones left in Quebec, a first since the colour-coded system was implemented last fall.

Health Minister Christian Dubé credited the public for the latest easing of measures in the province.

“Thank you to all Quebecers for their efforts over the past few months,” he wrote on social media.

2:02 COVID-19: Quebec gives green light to school proms COVID-19: Quebec gives green light to school proms

— with files from The Canadian Press

Advertisement