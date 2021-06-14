First, Toronto’s CN Tower. Now, Niagara Falls illuminates in Montreal Canadiens colours

Send this page to someone via email

Habs fever seems to be sweeping the nation as the team gears up for the Stanley Cup semi-finals.

Niagara Falls was illuminated in the tricolore colours of the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday evening, the night before the first game against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.

The gesture was “in support” of the club as Canada’s last remaining team in the NHL playoffs, the park said on Twitter.

In support of the @CanadiensMTL's pursuit of the Stanley Cup, as Canada’s last remaining team in the 2021 @NHL playoffs, the Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated tonight in Red, White and Blue from 9:30 to 10:00pm., the night before the team begins its next series. pic.twitter.com/BzwmRgbCoc — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) June 13, 2021

Niagara Falls is the latest Ontario landmark to be decked out in bleu, blanc and rouge.

The CN Tower was lit up in Habs’ colours last week, much to the chagrin of Torontonians.

The Canadiens have had an improbable run up until this point after coming back to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and then sweeping the Winnipeg Jets.

The initiative ahead of the first meeting between Vegas and Montreal brought joy to some fans in the area.

Montreal was touched by the gesture too.

“Just when we thought Niagara Falls couldn’t get any more beautiful,” the team tweeted.

On est impatients de voir la chute du Fer à cheval illuminée en bleu-blanc-rouge, ce soir! Merci @NiagaraParks! Just when we thought Niagara Falls couldn't get any more beautiful! https://t.co/EXJKkJoV61 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 14, 2021

Others weren’t so pleased, though.

“Nobody in these cities are cheering for the Canadiens,” one person wrote. “Who’s idea was this?”

Niagara falls & Toronto lighting up famous landmarks in support of the Montreal Canadiens pursuit of the Stanley Cup is just plain stupid.

Nobody in these cities are cheering for the Canadiens. Get real.

Who's idea was this?#canpoli #Habs — Glen (@handsomey) June 14, 2021

As an honest Leafs fan, are you serious?? Niagara Falls is part of Leafs territory. What are you guys doing? First the CN Tower, now this? That's it I'm no longer a Leafs fan and will never visit you guys. — Goal Goalfilled 🇮🇹 (@AbsCoverage) June 13, 2021

It is the first time the two clubs are meeting up in the playoffs.

The first game of the third round series is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday in Las Vegas.