First, Toronto’s CN Tower. Now, Niagara Falls illuminates in Montreal Canadiens colours

Habs fever seems to be sweeping the nation as the team gears up for the Stanley Cup semi-finals.
Niagara Falls was illuminated in the tricolore colours of the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday evening, the night before the first game against the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights.
The gesture was “in support” of the club as Canada’s last remaining team in the NHL playoffs, the park said on Twitter.
Niagara Falls is the latest Ontario landmark to be decked out in bleu, blanc and rouge.
The CN Tower was lit up in Habs’ colours last week, much to the chagrin of Torontonians.
The Canadiens have had an improbable run up until this point after coming back to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs and then sweeping the Winnipeg Jets.
The initiative ahead of the first meeting between Vegas and Montreal brought joy to some fans in the area.
Montreal was touched by the gesture too.
“Just when we thought Niagara Falls couldn’t get any more beautiful,” the team tweeted.
Others weren’t so pleased, though.
“Nobody in these cities are cheering for the Canadiens,” one person wrote. “Who’s idea was this?”
It is the first time the two clubs are meeting up in the playoffs.
The first game of the third round series is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday in Las Vegas.
