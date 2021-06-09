Toronto’s CN Tower lights up in Montreal Canadiens colours and Twitter goes wild

Has hell frozen over?
Toronto’s CN Tower was decked out in support of the Montreal Canadiens as the team heads to the third round of the NHL playoffs.
The kind but unusual gesture on Tuesday night comes after the Habs came back to beat Toronto Maple Leafs in an improbable seven-game matchup.
The bleu, blanc, rouge then swept the Winnipeg Jets in a four-game second round series of the playoffs.
But the CN Tower’s homage to the Canadiens, which “represent Canada’s hope for a 2021 NHL Stanley Cup,” garnered some interesting reaction on social media.
Torontonians were quick to roast the decision, with one Twitter user went so far as to write the landmark is “dead” to her.
Another said “I just want to vomit.”
Others thought lighting up the tower in Hogtown was just adding rubbing salt in the wound.
The gesture was appreciated by some in Toronto, though.
Hint: They are probably Habs fans.
Montrealers, meanwhile, seemed to revel in the whole thing.
Mayor Valérie Plante also tweeted that it was “quite the honour.”
The Canadiens thanked the CN Tower for the light show.
