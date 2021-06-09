Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s CN Tower lights up in Montreal Canadiens colours and Twitter goes wild

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 9:35 am

Has hell frozen over?

Toronto’s CN Tower was decked out in support of the Montreal Canadiens as the team heads to the third round of the NHL playoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The kind but unusual gesture on Tuesday night comes after the Habs came back to beat Toronto Maple Leafs in an improbable seven-game matchup.

The bleu, blanc, rouge then swept the Winnipeg Jets in a four-game second round series of the playoffs.

READ MORE: ‘It reminds me of 1993′: Montreal celebrates Habs’ four-game sweep against Winnipeg Jets

But the CN Tower’s homage to the Canadiens, which “represent Canada’s hope for a 2021 NHL Stanley Cup,” garnered some interesting reaction on social media.

Torontonians were quick to roast the decision, with one Twitter user went so far as to write the landmark is “dead” to her.

Another said “I just want to vomit.”

Story continues below advertisement

Others thought lighting up the tower in Hogtown was just adding rubbing salt in the wound.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

The gesture was appreciated by some in Toronto, though.

Hint: They are probably Habs fans.

Story continues below advertisement

Montrealers, meanwhile, seemed to revel in the whole thing.

Mayor Valérie Plante also tweeted that it was “quite the honour.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadiens thanked the CN Tower for the light show.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHL tagMontreal Canadiens tagToronto Maple Leafs tagNHL Playoffs tagHABS tagCanadiens tagCN Tower tagHabs-Leafs tagCanadiens-Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers