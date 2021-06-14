City of Calgary pools, arenas begin reopening amid eased COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Pools, spray parks, athletic parks and arenas owned by the City of Calgary begin a phased reopening on Monday as Alberta enters its first full week in Stage 2 of the UCP’s “Open for Summer” plan.

“We are happy to be able to resume operations and provide Calgarians with the activities they love,” said Calgary Recreation regional manager Jarret Hoebers in a news release.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority and we are making sure we reopen in a measured, safe way in alignment with all provincial health orders and municipal bylaws.”

On Monday, June 14, the following facilities reopen:

Story continues below advertisement

Aquatic and fitness facilities: Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre Glenmore Aquatic Centre Inglewood Aquatic Centre Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Arenas: Father David Bauer and Norma Bush arenas (two ice sheets) Optimist & George Blundun arenas (two dry pads) Shouldice (one dry pad) Stew Hendry & Henry Viney arenas (two ice sheets) Southland Leisure Centre (two ice sheets)

Athletic Parks: Tom Brook Athletic Park Renfrew Athletic Park Foothills Athletic Park (Open as of June 1) Glenmore Athletic Park (Open as of June 1) New Brighton Athletic Park (Open as of June 1) Optimist Athletic Park (Open as of June 1) Shouldice Athletic Park (Open as of June 1)

Calgary Soccer Centre (eight indoor and three outdoor artificial turf fields)

(eight indoor and three outdoor artificial turf fields) Glenmore Sailing School (for sailboat, canoes & kayak rentals)

On Saturday, June 19, seven outdoor spray parks and wading pools reopen (weather dependent) with limited capacity, including:

Spray Parks: West Confederation Park Prairie Winds Park Rotary Park South Glenmore Park (Variety Park) Valleyview Park

Wading Pools : Bowness Park Prairie Winds Park

:

Then, on Monday, June 21, two additional aquatic and fitness facilities reopen, including:

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Renfrew Aquatic & Recreation Centre.

City officials require masks to be worn while inside facilities — except while doing athletic and fitness activities — and say physical distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols remain in place.

Anyone wishing to visit a City of Calgary recreation facility will have to make an appointment to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

To book a workout or swim time, you can visit the City of Calgary’s website.