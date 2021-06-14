Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Calgary pools, arenas begin reopening amid eased COVID-19 restrictions

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary recreation facilities reopen amid eased COVID-19 restrictions' City of Calgary recreation facilities reopen amid eased COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary's pools, spray parks, athletic parks and arenas begin a phased reopening process starting Monday, June 14. Sarah Offin has details.

Pools, spray parks, athletic parks and arenas owned by the City of Calgary begin a phased reopening on Monday as Alberta enters its first full week in Stage 2 of the UCP’s “Open for Summer” plan.

“We are happy to be able to resume operations and provide Calgarians with the activities they love,” said Calgary Recreation regional manager Jarret Hoebers in a news release.

Read more: When Calgary’s outdoor pools will open, and what to expect when they do

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority and we are making sure we reopen in a measured, safe way in alignment with all provincial health orders and municipal bylaws.”

On Monday, June 14, the following facilities reopen:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Aquatic and fitness facilities:
    • Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre
    • Glenmore Aquatic Centre
    • Inglewood Aquatic Centre
    • Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre
    • Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre
    • Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre
  • Arenas:
    • Father David Bauer and Norma Bush arenas (two ice sheets)
    • Optimist & George Blundun arenas (two dry pads)
    • Shouldice (one dry pad)
    • Stew Hendry & Henry Viney arenas (two ice sheets)
    • Southland Leisure Centre (two ice sheets)
  • Athletic Parks:
    • Tom Brook Athletic Park
    • Renfrew Athletic Park
    • Foothills Athletic Park (Open as of June 1)
    • Glenmore Athletic Park (Open as of June 1)
    • New Brighton Athletic Park (Open as of June 1)
    • Optimist Athletic Park (Open as of June 1)
    • Shouldice Athletic Park (Open as of June 1)
  • Calgary Soccer Centre (eight indoor and three outdoor artificial turf fields)
  • Glenmore Sailing School (for sailboat, canoes & kayak rentals)
Trending Stories

On Saturday, June 19, seven outdoor spray parks and wading pools reopen (weather dependent) with limited capacity, including:

  • Spray Parks:
    • West Confederation Park
    • Prairie Winds Park
    • Rotary Park
    • South Glenmore Park (Variety Park)
    • Valleyview Park
  • Wading Pools:
    • Bowness Park
    • Prairie Winds Park

Then, on Monday, June 21, two additional aquatic and fitness facilities reopen, including:

  • Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre
  • Renfrew Aquatic & Recreation Centre.

City officials require masks to be worn while inside facilities — except while doing athletic and fitness activities — and say physical distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols remain in place.

Anyone wishing to visit a City of Calgary recreation facility will have to make an appointment to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

To book a workout or swim time, you can visit the City of Calgary’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcity of calgary tagAlberta COVID-19 tagArenas tagOpen for Summer tagWading Pools tagSpray parks tagCalgary Soccer Centre tagCalgary Recreation Facilities tagCalgary rec centres tagAquatic and fitness facilities tagAthletic Parks tagCity of Calgary recreation facilities tagGlenmore Sailing School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers