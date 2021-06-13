Alberta’s positivity rate drops below 3% as province announces 165 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.8 per cent on Sunday, down from 3.3 per cent a day earlier, according to the province’s chief medical officer of health.

On Sunday afternoon, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted that health officials recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases out of about 5,800 tests. She said the province has also identified 109 more cases involving variants of concern.

However, Hinshaw also tweeted that she hopes Albertans will look into the cash-prize lottery tied to vaccinations announced by Premier Jason Kenney a day earlier, as a way of encouraging more people to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“Vaccines are our ticket back to normal,” Hinshaw tweeted.

“Alberta residents over 18 who have received at least one dose of vaccine will have a chance to win $1 million. More details will be announced tomorrow.”

Hinshaw said officials have recorded another COVID-19 death over the past 24 hours and offered her condolences to the person’s loved ones.

She noted there are currently 272 people in hospital in Alberta with COVID-19, including 75 in intensive-care units.

Watch below: Some recent videos about the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.